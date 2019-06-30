Olson, Sister Audrey CSJ (aka Sister Rose Christine) of Nazareth Living Center on Sat., June 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of late George Leonard and Leona Theresa Olson (nee Williams); sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ. Sister Audrey was buried at Resurrection Cemetery. Services: Memorial Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Mon., July 1 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019