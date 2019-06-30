Sister Audrey (Sister Rose Christine) Olson CSJ

Service Information
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO
63129
(314)-892-5691
Obituary
Olson, Sister Audrey CSJ (aka Sister Rose Christine) of Nazareth Living Center on Sat., June 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of late George Leonard and Leona Theresa Olson (nee Williams); sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ. Sister Audrey was buried at Resurrection Cemetery. Services: Memorial Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Mon., July 1 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
