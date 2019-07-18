|
|
Mueller, Audrey R. (nee Good), 94, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tues., July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Mueller, Jr. Loving mother of Paul J.(Linda)Mueller, Nicholas J.(Kris) Mueller III, Mary (Mike) Mansfield & the late Thomas Mueller; dear grandmother of Scott (Lisa) Mueller, Sarah (Jeff) Huffman, Melissa & Molly Mansfield, Megan (Ryan) Smith & Nicholas IV(Cat)Mueller; dear great-grandmother of Jack Thomas, Alexandria, Zoe, Penelope, Gunnar, Max, Cole & Tessa. Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacouque Friday, July 19, 10:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the . A Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019