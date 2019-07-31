Bieg, August A., Jr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday July 28, 2019. Husband of the late Louise B. Bieg (nee Benz); dear father of Maryanne (Mike) DiNapoli, Jan (the late Steve) Gerard, Ron (Terry) Bieg and Gary (Cathy) Bieg; loving grandfather of Nicole, Tate, Steven, Justin, Michael, Jessica, Andy, Allison and Joey; loving great-grandfather of Maverick, Collins, Brooke, Jackson, Jake and Bailey; our dear brother, brother-inlaw, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Victoria Gardens Activity Fund. Services: VISITATION FRIDAY, August 2, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019