Werner, August C. Gus/Boots, Jr. Asleep in Jesus May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Torrence); dear son of Lois and the late August Werner; loving dad of James Jim (Becky) and the late Grant (Jessica) Werner; dear grandpa of Mitchell & Avelyn; our brother-in-law, cousin and dear friend of many. If desired, contributions to . Services: Visitation Tuesday from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Funeral Wednesday 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church with visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019