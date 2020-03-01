August "Gus" Charles Berry

7/31/2000 - 3/1/2010

It's Been 10 Years.

Dear Gus, if we could have a lifetime wish, one wish that could come true, we would pray to God with all our hearts, for yesterday and you.

A thousand words can't bring you back. We know because we've tried. And neither will a million tears. We know because we've cried.

You left behind broken hearts, and happy memories too. But we never wanted memories... we only wanted you.

So quietly today, your memories we treasure. Thinking of you always and loving you forever.

We love and miss you so much Gus.

- Mom, Dad and Amy, Grandma and Grandpa and Family