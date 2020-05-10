August Henry "Sonny" Hummert
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share August's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hummert, August Henry "Sonny", III son of August Henry Hummert Jr., and Cecelia Marie "Dolly" Hummert (nee Knecht), was born July 19, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri. On May 2nd, 2020, the Lord called him home while enjoying an afternoon walk with his wife, Kathy, at 78 years. On February 6, 1965, Sonny married Kathleen (Kathy) Carol Hummert (nee Munzlinger) who survives, and with whom he enjoyed 55 years in the nuptual estate. To their union were born August H. Hummert IV (Dan) and Julie A. Seifried. A blessed gift and legacy shall exist through Sonny and Kathy's four, dearly beloved grandchildren, Ashley Hummert, August Hummert V, Jack Seifried, and Nick Seifried. Also surviving are Sonny's siblings, Diane Wagner (nee Hummert), and Peter Hummert. Sonny has been interred at St. Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Sonny to Peace Lutheran Church. Visit Sonny's memorial page at www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com/obituary/August-Hummert


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved