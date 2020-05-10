Hummert, August Henry "Sonny", III son of August Henry Hummert Jr., and Cecelia Marie "Dolly" Hummert (nee Knecht), was born July 19, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri. On May 2nd, 2020, the Lord called him home while enjoying an afternoon walk with his wife, Kathy, at 78 years. On February 6, 1965, Sonny married Kathleen (Kathy) Carol Hummert (nee Munzlinger) who survives, and with whom he enjoyed 55 years in the nuptual estate. To their union were born August H. Hummert IV (Dan) and Julie A. Seifried. A blessed gift and legacy shall exist through Sonny and Kathy's four, dearly beloved grandchildren, Ashley Hummert, August Hummert V, Jack Seifried, and Nick Seifried. Also surviving are Sonny's siblings, Diane Wagner (nee Hummert), and Peter Hummert. Sonny has been interred at St. Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Sonny to Peace Lutheran Church. Visit Sonny's memorial page at www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com/obituary/August-Hummert
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.