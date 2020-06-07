Sastry, Barbara A. and Tony V.

Barbara A. (Herr) Sastry

(4/11/1937-5/26/2020)

Prof. Tony V. Sastry (Tadepalli)

(8/11/1932-9/30/2010)

Barbara Sastry passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tony. When Dad died, Mom was not ready to write his obituary. Now that she has moved on, this is the obituary they would have wanted. They had wonderful senses of humor and this is written lovingly with that in mind.

Dr. Tony Sastry was a Professor Emeritus and had a long and distinguished academic career with stops in Oxford, England, Wisconsin, Rhode Island and Illinois. He specialized in Differential Equations (If anyone can explain Diff. Eq. in simple terms, please let the rest of us know). Barbara was an Honors college graduate. She was a schoolteacher and federal government employee (She actually worked for the I.R.S. but the rest of us kept that a secret for fear of reprisal.) They led unique lives and left great lessons which may be instructive for current turbulent times.

Lesson #1: Follow your heart

When they married, they broke social norms of the time. It was a controversial marriage between a diminutive immigrant with preexisting health conditions, who purchased Barbara's engagement ring with poker winnings, and a headstrong, outspoken German-American woman. One unanticipated upside to their marriage was that it resulted in a temporary show of solidarity between the United States, Europe and Asia as both of their families disapproved of their union. However, Barbara and Tony were undeterred by their disapproval. Their marriage endured because they knew that the most powerful force in the universe is love. They would tell you that if you find your true soulmate, go and be with them. If people want the best for you, they will come around eventually.

Lesson #2: Go fast

Perhaps because they suffered poor health from relatively young ages, Tony and Barbara lived life at a breakneck speed. "Terminator" Tony would make Sammy Hagar proud as he drove with one foot on the gas and one on the brake (Mainly on the gas!) Additionally, "Hurricane" Barbara's rapid and unpredictable boat driving was well-known to the very understanding Missouri Water Patrol. Barbara and Tony lived a life filled with interesting adventures and they took many, often back-to-back without breaks. Even when home they wouldn't sit still – Barbara always had a book in her lap and Tony constantly played Bridge on the Web. They would tell you to get going, live your life now.

Lesson #3: Love and serve your country

Tony loved the U.S. wholeheartedly and imparted that love to his children and grandchildren. He served with distinction as a translator and analyst for three U.S. intelligence agencies. Barbara voluntarily served as a school teacher in at-risk Chicago neighborhoods. She believed that every American deserves a chance to learn and at-risk areas had a special need. Though not wealthy, Barbara and Tony donated their time and money to food banks and other charitable organizations - in fact, it is impossible to list them all here. They stressed that true patriots gladly pay taxes (A radical concept to some corporations, but a painful lesson when Mom "helped" with your taxes.) They would tell you that patriotism does not mean pasting on a patriotic bumper sticker and waving a flag: Patriotism demands action because we are all very lucky to be Americans. Also, if you want change, work for change (Posting on social media does not count).

Barbara and Tony are dearly missed by their children, grandchildren and many friends but they would want you to smile when you read this and think happy thoughts about them.

Per their wishes, their ashes will be scattered in India, at the origin of the Ganges River.