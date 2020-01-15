|
Brehmer, Barbara A.
(nee Behnen), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, suddenly, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Brehmer; loving mother of Andrea (Andrew) Balcer and Alison Brehmer; adoring grandmother of Adam and Catherine; dear daughter of the late Bernard and Alma (nee Nelson) Behnen; our dearest niece, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020