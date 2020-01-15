St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Barbara A. Brehmer

Brehmer, Barbara A.

(nee Behnen), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, suddenly, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Brehmer; loving mother of Andrea (Andrew) Balcer and Alison Brehmer; adoring grandmother of Adam and Catherine; dear daughter of the late Bernard and Alma (nee Nelson) Behnen; our dearest niece, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
