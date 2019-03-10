Durham-Silies, Barbara A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Jerry Durham and the late John J. Jack Silies; dear mother of Michelle (Olin) Stout, Scott, John (Michelle) and Chris (Tina) Silies; dear step-mother of Elaine (Anthony) Mazzamuto and Steven (Lisa) Durham; dear grandmother of Timothy, Kelli, Brianna, Ciara, Alexa, Savanna, Sabrina, Janessa, Jordan, Jaiden, Alex, Christina, Pamela, Jack, Jennifer and Alicia. Private services were held. Memorial contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019