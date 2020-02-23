Hesselberg, Barbara A.

(nee Moser) Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020Dear mother of the late Scott Hesselberg; dear sister and sister-in-law of Phyllis (Phil) Gaffney; dear aunt of Linda, Mark, Joe, Kerry, Christopher (Sandra) and Russell Gaffney; dear great-aunt of Jennifer (Darryl) Douglas, Nicholas, Erika, Jacob, Heather, Cameron and Ian Gaffney; our dear friend to many.

Thank you to the girls from Sherry Cares and Kim Zarkie.

Services: Service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., Feb. 25, 12 noon. Visitation from 10-12 p.m. Donations to Stray Rescue or Backstoppers.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com