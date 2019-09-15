Hummel, Barbara A.

79, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of James Hummel for 42 years before his passing in 2016. Loving mother of Penny (Gary) Sweaney, Gary (Jen Mehrkens) Nail, and Mark (Linda) Nail; cherished grandmother of Cheyenne Weakley, Katie Nail, and Justin (Jessica) Nail; treasured great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Frank Fishburn, Keith Janet, Randy Janet, and Rita Graham.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral Service on Thursday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to . Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com