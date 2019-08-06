St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Church
Barbara A. Klaus

Barbara A. Klaus Obituary

Klaus, Barbara A. (nee Cronin)

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Frederick Klaus; loving mother of Barbara (Michael) Willhelm, Brian (Janet) Klaus, Sharon (Richard) Noland and the late Mark, Carl and George Klaus; dearest grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Elizabeth, Kelly, Kyle, Katy,

Andrew, Amber and Austin; dearest sister of Patricia Christian; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, August 8, 8:45 AM. To Seven Holy Founders Church for 9:00 AM mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Wednesday 4:30 – 7:00 PM.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
