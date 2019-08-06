|
Klaus, Barbara A. (nee Cronin)
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick Klaus; loving mother of Barbara (Michael) Willhelm, Brian (Janet) Klaus, Sharon (Richard) Noland and the late Mark, Carl and George Klaus; dearest grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Elizabeth, Kelly, Kyle, Katy,
Andrew, Amber and Austin; dearest sister of Patricia Christian; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, August 8, 8:45 AM. To Seven Holy Founders Church for 9:00 AM mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Wednesday 4:30 – 7:00 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019