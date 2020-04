Meek, Barbara A.

(nee Browne) (born Oct. 13, 1935- died April 4, 2020) Survived by husband Joseph Carl Meek, and four sons: Joe, Tom, Jim, and John and two amazing daughter-in-laws. Also, 5 grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, cook, and volunteer for charities.

Services: Private family services will be held with a Memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later date.

