Meek, Barbara A.

Barbara A. Meek (born Oct. 13, 1935 - died April 4, 2020). Survived by husband Joseph Carl Meek, and four sons: Joe, Tom, Jim, and John and two amazing daughter-in laws. Also 5 grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, cook, and volunteer for charities.

Services: Her service will be limited. If available, Memorial on Saturday, April 18 at 12 Noon for burial.