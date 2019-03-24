Barbara A. "Bobbie" Pelfrey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. "Bobbie" Pelfrey.

Pelfrey, Barbara A. Bobbie (nee Zannini) March 22, 2019. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Wed., 3/27 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL, and again at 9 a.m., Thurs., 3/28 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mass at 10 a.m., Thurs., 3/28 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL, with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, IL.
Funeral Home
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.