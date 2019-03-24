Pelfrey, Barbara A. Bobbie (nee Zannini) March 22, 2019. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Wed., 3/27 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL, and again at 9 a.m., Thurs., 3/28 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mass at 10 a.m., Thurs., 3/28 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL, with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, IL.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. "Bobbie" Pelfrey.
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019