Rooney, Barbara A. age 69, left us to be with the Lord Jesus on February 15, 2019. Dear sister of Joe Rooney, Eileen Rooney, Diane Thebeau, Kathy Belcher, Debbie Figeroau and aunt to many nieces and nephews. A gathering of Remembrance with family and friends will be February 23, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at a family residence. Memorial Donations suggested to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, 2901 US-67, Farmington, MO 63640.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019