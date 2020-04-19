Schrewe, Barbara A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020. Barb was the beloved daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret Schrewe, a dear cousin and a cherished friend to many in her lifetime. We wish to thank Barb's caregivers at Laclede Groves and Mercy South for their loving and attentive care. Barb was laid to rest at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery with her parents, after a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Chapel, formerly St. Dominic Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's memory to the Humane Society of Missouri or St. Louis Zoo Friends are greatly appreciated. For more info: www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.