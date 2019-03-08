Barbara Adler Strickland

Strickland, Barbara Adler March 5, 2019. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah Strickland (Jeremy Watt) and Joanna Spielberg; dear grandmother of Michael and Madeleine Iwasyszyn; dear daughter of the late Joseph and the late Henriette Adler; dear sister and sister-in-law of Maralin Davis (Warren), Terri Scantling (Jim) and Richard Adler; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private family services were held on Thursday, March 7th. Barbara was a founder and co-owner of Sage Skin Care. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Eskimo Rescue of St. Louis, Eskierescuestl.org. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
