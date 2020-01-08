Barbara Ann Crafts

Crafts, Barbara Ann

(nee Menkens), 80, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Jan. 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Deacon Paul Crafts; loving mother of Justin Crafts and Simon (Dawn) Crafts; cherished grandmother of 5; dear mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Barbara was a graduate of St. Louis City Hospital School of Nursing.

Mass, St. Paul Catholic Ch., 15 Forest Knoll, Fenton, MO, 11:00 a.m. Visit: prior from 10-11:00 a.m. Mem. contributions to St. Labre Indian School. Between now and Feb. 15, all gifts are tripled due to a double matching gift pledge. Include a note (in memory of Barbara Crafts) www.stlabre.org. tributes at jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
