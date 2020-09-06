Faron, Barbara Ann

83, of St. Charles, Missouri, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 22, 1936 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Frank (Red) and Cornelia (Sis) Elma Ann Probert Jr. (nee McMenamy).

Mrs. Faron worked at Union Electric and the Rockwood School District, and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She married the love of her life Paul John Faron on November 21, 1964 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in St. Louis, Missouri.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul. Her children, James Vincent (Christine) Faron and Michael John Faron. Her grandchildren, Lilah Lucille Faron and Ellis Celeste Faron. Her half brother Thomas John Probert and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

Mrs. Faron is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cornelia, her stepfather Melvin (Mel) Smith, along with her half siblings, Frank Probert III, Georgianna Marie Workman (nee Probert), Mary Cathryn Canda (nee Smith), and Ronald Lee Probert.

Services: A memorial service will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 1st Capitol Drive, St. Charles, Missouri 63301, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A small gathering at their residence will occur after the Mass for those who can attend.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in loving memory of Barbara Faron, to the American Lung Association. A one-time Tribute Gift link can be found at lung.org, choosing Make a Donation, then choose Make a Tribute Gift.

Please contact Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services at (636) 498-5300 or view alternativefuneralcremation.com for further information.