Gray, Barbara Ann

84, Cherished wife of the late James O. Gray. Loving mother of Patrick (Patti), Anne (Pete Fox), Marty, Tom (Louise), Jerry (Lorrie), and Meg (Dennis Meyer). Proud grandmother of 17 and pleased-as-punch great-grandmother of 3. We will remember Mom always through her painted pieces that grace our homes and through the one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments that adorn our trees. She is, and always will be, missed. We love you, Mom. XO

No services are planned at this time. Her children will have a private celebration of her life in the spring.