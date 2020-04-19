Kendall, Barbara Ann (nee Chapman), April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Jim Kendall; loving mother of James (Michele) O'Loughlin and Patrick (Christine) O'Loughlin; dear sister of Donna (Sam) Williamson and the late Bob (Linda) Chapman; loving grandmother and great-grand- mother; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Barbara retired in 2006 from the Department of Defense Cost Analysis Department. She was a 40-year friend of Bill W. Services: A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri Abuse Unit, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis MO 63110. 10151 Gravois. Visitation Tuesday, April 28 at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.