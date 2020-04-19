Barbara Ann Kendall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kendall, Barbara Ann (nee Chapman), April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Jim Kendall; loving mother of James (Michele) O'Loughlin and Patrick (Christine) O'Loughlin; dear sister of Donna (Sam) Williamson and the late Bob (Linda) Chapman; loving grandmother and great-grand- mother; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Barbara retired in 2006 from the Department of Defense Cost Analysis Department. She was a 40-year friend of Bill W. Services: A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri Abuse Unit, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis MO 63110. 10151 Gravois. Visitation Tuesday, April 28 at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, from 6-8 p.m.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved