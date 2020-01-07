Merle, Barbara Ann

(nee Boyer) Entered into rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Loving wife of John Howard Merle; beloved mother of Anna Kathleen Maclachlan and Christopher Pratt; dear grandmother of John (Brook) Garner and Anna Garner and dear great grandmother of Austin, Kevin and Shayna Garner.

Barbara worked for the Webster School District, School District of the City of Ladue as well as other small businesses in clerical, human resources and payroll services.

Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, please make a in Barbara's name.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL