Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Webster Gardens Lutheran Church
8749 Old Watson Rd.
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Webster Gardens Lutheran Church
8749 Old Watson Rd.
Nagel, Barbara Ann

(nee Schliemann) Asleep in Jesus, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Nagel and the late Richard Behiter; dear daughter of the late Frank W. (surviving Josee) Schliemann Sr. and Jeanne (Albert) Goldammer; loving sister of Frank W. (Janie) Schliemann III, Margaret J. (the late Dwayne) Dale, Daniel W. Schliemann and Richard (the late Beverly) Goldammer; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitaiton at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs. Feb. 6, 4-8 p.m., then on Friday, Feb. 7, at Webster Gardens Lutheran Church (8749 Old Watson Rd., 63119) from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
