|
|
Nagel, Barbara Ann
(nee Schliemann) Asleep in Jesus, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Nagel and the late Richard Behiter; dear daughter of the late Frank W. (surviving Josee) Schliemann Sr. and Jeanne (Albert) Goldammer; loving sister of Frank W. (Janie) Schliemann III, Margaret J. (the late Dwayne) Dale, Daniel W. Schliemann and Richard (the late Beverly) Goldammer; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitaiton at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs. Feb. 6, 4-8 p.m., then on Friday, Feb. 7, at Webster Gardens Lutheran Church (8749 Old Watson Rd., 63119) from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020