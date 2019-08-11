Neeb, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann (Brauer) Neeb passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on June 29, 1934 in St. Louis, MO to Emma (Detjen) and Oscar Brauer. She was a graduate of Lutheran Central High School and Northwestern University. She is survived by Martin who was her beloved husband of 62 years, her children Douglas (Tammy), John (Michelle), and Kristina, 9 grandchildren, and her brother William Brauer. She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Lessmann. She lived in Saint Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles and Tacoma always finding ways to be involved in and better her local community. She served on the boards of charitable organizations in support of women's issues, education, and art. She brought the joy of art and music to all who traveled the world with her. In both her family and professional life, the parties she hosted were legendary. Her unique sense of style will be missed by all those who knew her. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 pm at St Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows in Tacoma, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tacoma Art Museum or the Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County.

Services: September 7, 2019

St Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows in Tacoma, WA