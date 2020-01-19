Turnbow, Barbara Ann

Passed Wednesday, January 8, 2020 on her 90th birthday after a brief illness. Daughter of the late James and Catherine Twining of Chicago, IL, she is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jewell T. Turnbow; daughter Rosemary (Larry) Dillow of Anna, IL; son Gerald (Maria) Turnbow and daughter Brenda (John) Fowler of St. Louis, MO, and numerous grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & friends. A lifelong performer, lover, and teacher of music, she leaves a rich heritage in spreading the gift of music to all, continuing to play for her church until shortly before she left us. Loved by many, she will be greatly missed.

Services: A Celebration of Barbara's life at Florissant Valley Christian Church at 1325 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO, 63031 on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation 9-11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, service at 11 in the Chapel, with a luncheon at noon. More info at www.HutchensFuneralHomes.com