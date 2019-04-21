Willhauck, Barbara Ann born on February 10, 1955 and passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 64. Dearest friend of the late John Ray, wonderful daughter of the late Mildred and Robert Willhauck, dear sister of David (Lynn) Willhauck and Janet (John) Stewart; dearest aunt of Heidi (Brent) Cook, Mark (Jennifer) Stewart and Kelly Britt; dearest great-aunt of Dolores Cook, James Britt, Evan Henson and Emma Henson. Barb was a very kind and gentle person. She went through medical and personal tribulations in her life, but she never complained. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. Donations to the Shriners Hospital would be appreciated. Services: Private funeral services will be held at Shepherd Hills Cemetery, Barnhart, MO. A service of John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (314-352-2600).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019