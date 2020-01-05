|
Hughes, Barbara B.
(nee Bradford) on Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Hughes; loving mother of Kimberly (Rick Hoberg) Hayden and Robert (Debbie) Hughes; cherished grandmother of William Hughes, Josh Hughes and Ethan (Teresa) Hayden and great-grandmother of Elana Nevaeh Hughes; dear sister of Lawrence Bradford and the late Eugene Bradford, Melba Thomas and Linda Bradford.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat. Jan. 11 2 to 4 pm with memorial service at 4 pm. Inurnment at JB Nat. Cem. Memorials to Alexian Broxs. Sherbrooke Village, appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020