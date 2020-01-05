St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara B. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara B. Hughes Obituary

Hughes, Barbara B.

(nee Bradford) on Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Hughes; loving mother of Kimberly (Rick Hoberg) Hayden and Robert (Debbie) Hughes; cherished grandmother of William Hughes, Josh Hughes and Ethan (Teresa) Hayden and great-grandmother of Elana Nevaeh Hughes; dear sister of Lawrence Bradford and the late Eugene Bradford, Melba Thomas and Linda Bradford.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat. Jan. 11 2 to 4 pm with memorial service at 4 pm. Inurnment at JB Nat. Cem. Memorials to Alexian Broxs. Sherbrooke Village, appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now