Barbara Belle Heligman (1931 - 2019)
Heligman, Barbara Belle June 20, 2019. Born October 14, 1931; Beloved wife of over 60 years to Martin Heligman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Keith, Craig (Donetta), Cory and Todd (Suzanne); dear grandmother of Jillian, Zoe, Nicole and Joshua; great grandmother of Jake and Hunter; beloved sister and sister-in-law of Marvin Greenberg (Sandy), Sandra Greene, and the late Gerald Greenberg (Betty); sister-in-law of Jack Heligman (Marsha) and the late Florine Kay (late Irwin); dear daughter of the late Anne and late Samuel Greenberg; daughter-in-law of the late Anna and late Nathan Heligman; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Graveside service Tuesday, June 25th , 10:00 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
