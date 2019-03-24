Brockhaus, Barbara Ann (nee Ceplecha), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church and entered into her heavenly reward on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 82. Married to Donald E. Brockhaus on August 13, 1955; wonderful mother of 8 children, Donald E. (Lori) Brockhaus Jr, Susan M. (David) Meyer, Sharon M. (Michael) Pagano, Kathleen M. (David) Crumbaugh, Edward W. (Mary) Brockhaus, Joseph G. (Carrie) Brockhaus, Timothy P. (Danielle) Brockhaus and Thomas F. (Tricia) Brockhaus; adoring grandmother of 23 and great-grandmother of 20; beautiful and loving wife, our dearest mother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend to many. Services: Funeral from HOFFMEISTER South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St Louis 63125, on Monday, March 25 at 9:15 to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, March 24th 3-7 p.m. Request for holy Mass cards in lieu of donations.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Brockhaus.
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
(314) 544-7100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019