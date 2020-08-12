Schroeder, Barbara D.

(nee Dickson), born August 17, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri, peacefully passed on August 7, 2020 following a long battle with breast cancer. Barb graduated from Lutheran North High School and Southeast Missouri State University, Sister of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Barb is survived by her husband of 37 years, Curtis Schroeder; son, Aaron (Sheena) Schroeder; grandsons Keaton and Wyatt; daughter, Katherine Schroeder; daughter, Aimee Schroeder; brother, Thomas Dickson. Barb was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, teacher, and great friend to many.

Services: Due to pandemic restrictions, a later date will be announced when its safe to have a Mass celebrating Barb's life at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church Eureka, MO. The family invites donations in Barb's name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society in care of Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.