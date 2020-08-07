Barbara Dierberg

Dierberg, Barbara

(nee Schulte) asleep in Jesus, Monday, August 3rd, 2020.

Beloved wife for 65 years of Roger Dierberg, dearest mother of Keith (Holly) Dierberg and Sandy (Mike) Becker, dearest grandmother of Emily (Kyle) Armstrong, Jill (Brent) Clark, Ryan Dierberg, Jon (Lydia) Becker, Patrick (Kyle) Becker, and Laura (Jon) Bicanic, dearest great-grandmother of Tucker and Griffin Armstrong, Noah and Ellie Clark and Julia and Harriet Becker, and dearest sister of Marilyn Behrens, Cindy Hoeman and the late Shirley Hemman.

Barbara was born December 31, 1934 and grew up in Olivette, Missouri in close proximity to Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, attended school, was confirmed and married. Barbara graduated from Lutheran High School Central at Lake and Waterman. Together with Roger they raised their children in Bellefontaine Neighbors and Spanish Lake, where she made Grace Chapel Lutheran her home away from home. The friendships forged in North County brought her tremendous joy throughout her lifetime and when "Barb" was your friend, you really had a loyal friend indeed. She volunteered in many capacities, but her time volunteering with the Assistance League stood out.

Barbara had a Christian faith that defined her life. Her love of family and her generosity will be lasting memories of those who knew and loved her.

Barbara was a strong, faithful and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Brooking Park for their loving care over the past four years. We would also like to express special thanks to Amy Olson, Barbara's caregiver for the past few years. Words cannot express what a blessing from God Amy has been to our family.

Services: Due to current COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Service will be livestreamed at kokstl.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lutheran High School Association, Lutheran Family and Children's Services or the charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.