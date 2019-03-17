St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Webb, Barbara Eleanor (nee Eckenfels), on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Webb; dear mother of Colleen (Jim) LaCroix and Ken (Victoria) Webb; dear grandmother of Aodhan LaCroix, Courtney (Adam) Quickstad, Gabrielle and Christian Webb; dear great-grandmother of Aubrie and Kennedy; our dear cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Mrs. Webb was an artist, a Cleveland High School graduate, a Senior Olympic Athlete and always a mom to everyone. Donations to the Humane Society, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or St. Louis Children's Hospital appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 48 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
