Smegner, Barbara Ellen

Barbara Ellen Smegner (nee Whitaker) Monday, November 25, 2019, with dignity and grace, at home with family. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Jerome Smegner, loving mother and mother-in-law to Mike (Donna), Tom (MaryBeth), Tim (Cathy), Laura, Drew (Peggy), and Jerry; dear Grandma to Anne, Daniel, Kevin, Drew, Abby, Zach, Michael, Mathew, John, Ellen and Jessie; dear sister and sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of her life will be forthcoming. Donations in her memory can be made to the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis County.