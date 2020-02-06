St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
Barbara Ferretti Obituary

Ferretti, Barbara

(nee Mendel) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of John Ferretti for over 49 years; dearest mother of Brian (Julie) Ferretti, Diane (Scott) Mabrey and Jean (John) Allen; loving grandmother of Maria, Jonathan, Joseph and Matthew; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Monday, February 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
