Ferretti, Barbara
(nee Mendel) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of John Ferretti for over 49 years; dearest mother of Brian (Julie) Ferretti, Diane (Scott) Mabrey and Jean (John) Allen; loving grandmother of Maria, Jonathan, Joseph and Matthew; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Monday, February 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020