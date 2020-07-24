Frye, Barbara

(nee Coleman) of Saint Louis, Missouri, was born December 23, 1932, in Old Mines, Missouri to Louis and Lilly (nee Pratt) Coleman and entered into rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Huntingdon, Tennessee at the age of 87 years, 6 months and 29 days.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Forrest Frye and six siblings, Mary (Elmo) Manley, Madaline Coleman, JoAnne (Wayne) Coleman, Louis (Norma) Coleman, Becky (Max) Jones and Betty Reisch.

She is survived by, three (3) children, Bradley (Peggy) Frye of House Springs, Missouri, Kelly (Yvona) Frye of North McKenzie, Tennessee and Robert (Kathy) Frye of Marshall, Missouri, five (5) grandchildren, Devin (Shelly), Bryan, Danielle, Frank, Heather and Krysten, four (4) great-grandchildren, Nash, Kaileigh, Colby and Elizebeth, and many other family and friends.

Barbara volunteered a lot of her time doing activities with The Salvation Army for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her Church – Maplewood Pentecostal Church of God and treasured her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Rd. Kirkwood, Missouri 63122. Funeral Service Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:00 a.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Rd. Kirkwood, Missouri 63122 with Graveside Service to follow at OAK HILL CEMETERY. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.