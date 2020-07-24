1/
Barbara Frye
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frye, Barbara

(nee Coleman) of Saint Louis, Missouri, was born December 23, 1932, in Old Mines, Missouri to Louis and Lilly (nee Pratt) Coleman and entered into rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Huntingdon, Tennessee at the age of 87 years, 6 months and 29 days.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Forrest Frye and six siblings, Mary (Elmo) Manley, Madaline Coleman, JoAnne (Wayne) Coleman, Louis (Norma) Coleman, Becky (Max) Jones and Betty Reisch.

She is survived by, three (3) children, Bradley (Peggy) Frye of House Springs, Missouri, Kelly (Yvona) Frye of North McKenzie, Tennessee and Robert (Kathy) Frye of Marshall, Missouri, five (5) grandchildren, Devin (Shelly), Bryan, Danielle, Frank, Heather and Krysten, four (4) great-grandchildren, Nash, Kaileigh, Colby and Elizebeth, and many other family and friends.

Barbara volunteered a lot of her time doing activities with The Salvation Army for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her Church – Maplewood Pentecostal Church of God and treasured her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Rd. Kirkwood, Missouri 63122. Funeral Service Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:00 a.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Rd. Kirkwood, Missouri 63122 with Graveside Service to follow at OAK HILL CEMETERY. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Mortuary- Oak Hill Cemetery
10301 Big Bend Rd
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-8228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved