Hiles, Barbara (nee' Dudzik) fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Friday, May 29, 2020, died peacefully of natural causes in Owensville, Missouri. Beloved wife for 62 years (until his passing 11 years ago) to Lawrence P. Hiles; dearest mother of Kathy (Ed/Skip Petit), Karen (Joe Sughero), Danny, Don, Bill (Barbara nee' Brown and the late Kelly (nee' Hartzell), Steve (Gayle nee Palmberger), and the late Sharon Hiles; grandmother of 8 and (G G) to 7 beautiful great grandchildren; sister to 6 brothers and 6 sisters, loving aunt, great-aunt, and sister-in-law and friend to many. To know Barb, was to love her. She could bring a smile to your face quickly, so when you think of her, please just think of some of the things she either said or did that made you laugh, (she'd like that.) Services: A private visitation for Barbara will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sassmann's Chapel in Belle. Private funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's. Arrangements are under the direction of Sassmann's Chapel, Bland, MO. (573-646-3377) www.sassmannschapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2020.