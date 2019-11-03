|
Harris, Barbara J.
Passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Christina Carr; loving mother of Tina (Dennis) Hobbins, Todd (Kathy Papienski) Harris, Kelly (Tom) Sutte, and Ken (Becky) Harris; dearest grandmother of Tiffany (Kurt), Shannon, Allison, Zack, Jacob, Kyle, and Logan; dear great-grandmother of Hunter; beloved daughter of Bernice and the late John Larkins; dearest sister of Judith Bauer, Mary (Michael) Koch, and the late John (Jack) Larkins Jr.; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, November 9, 12:00 PM. until the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Health Foundation David C. Pratt Cancer Center, 615 S. New Ballas Rd.,St. Louis, MO 63141
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019