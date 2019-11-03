St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Harris Obituary
Harris, Barbara J.
Passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Christina Carr; loving mother of Tina (Dennis) Hobbins, Todd (Kathy Papienski) Harris, Kelly (Tom) Sutte, and Ken (Becky) Harris; dearest grandmother of Tiffany (Kurt), Shannon, Allison, Zack, Jacob, Kyle, and Logan; dear great-grandmother of Hunter; beloved daughter of Bernice and the late John Larkins; dearest sister of Judith Bauer, Mary (Michael) Koch, and the late John (Jack) Larkins Jr.; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, November 9, 12:00 PM. until the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Health Foundation David C. Pratt Cancer Center, 615 S. New Ballas Rd.,St. Louis, MO 63141
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now