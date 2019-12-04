St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Mace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Mace Obituary

Mace, Barbara J.

(nee Wiegreffe) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Claude Mace; dear mother of Mary Ann (the late Thomas) Leicht, Claude L. Mace Jr., Elizabeth (Pasquale) DiPaolis, Geralyn (William) Heydens and Jean Marie (the late Paul) Voelker; dear grandmother of Michael (Sandra), Stephen and Christopher Leicht, Melissa and Natalie DiPaolis, William C. Heydens, Carolyn (James) Burke and Christine Voelker; great-grandmother of Mia, Aiden, Wesley and William; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, December 6, 11:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now