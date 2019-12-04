|
|
Mace, Barbara J.
(nee Wiegreffe) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Claude Mace; dear mother of Mary Ann (the late Thomas) Leicht, Claude L. Mace Jr., Elizabeth (Pasquale) DiPaolis, Geralyn (William) Heydens and Jean Marie (the late Paul) Voelker; dear grandmother of Michael (Sandra), Stephen and Christopher Leicht, Melissa and Natalie DiPaolis, William C. Heydens, Carolyn (James) Burke and Christine Voelker; great-grandmother of Mia, Aiden, Wesley and William; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, December 6, 11:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019