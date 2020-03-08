Morris, Barbara J.

(nee Jones), reunited with her beloved husband Ed for all eternity and rejoicing in her new heavenly body, Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Dear Mother of Sheryl (Joe) Heggi, Laura Morris and Keith (Amy) Morris. Dear Grandma of Lauren (Justin) Thorp, Erin and Patrick Heggi. Dear Gigi of Miles and Eloise Thorp.

Services: Funeral service at Meramec Bluffs Chapel, 1 Meramec Bluffs Drive, Ballwin, Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wreaths Across America (www.wreathsacrossamerica.org). Visitation at Meramec Bluffs Chapel, Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.