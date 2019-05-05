Barbara J. Steinmeyer

Steinmeyer, Barbara J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved mother of Kathy Knoshaug; loving grandmother of Nicholas (Angell Stobaugh) Knoshaug and Angela (Wesley) Seaba; cherished great-grandmother of Karsyn Rose and Faith Marie; dear sister of Patricia Poindexter; our aunt, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers donations to the are appreciated. Funeral services Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m., Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
