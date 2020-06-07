Barbara J. Wenzelburger
Wenzelburger, Barbara J.

(nee Spreen) asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Wenzelburger; loving mother of Mark (Karen), Caryn (Dan) Sterling and Kurt (Michelle), proud grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 11; dear daughter of Genevieve Curtis; dear sister of Norma (Gerry) Putz and Richard Spreen.

Services: Visitation at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Rd., 63125, Monday, June 8, 12:30 until service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
JUN
8
Service
01:30 PM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
