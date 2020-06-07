Wenzelburger, Barbara J.

(nee Spreen) asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Wenzelburger; loving mother of Mark (Karen), Caryn (Dan) Sterling and Kurt (Michelle), proud grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 11; dear daughter of Genevieve Curtis; dear sister of Norma (Gerry) Putz and Richard Spreen.

Services: Visitation at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Rd., 63125, Monday, June 8, 12:30 until service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE