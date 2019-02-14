Pallarito, Barbara Jean (nee Kaiser) Wed., Feb. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Pallarito; dear father of Cheryl (Ronnie) Mitschke, Dawn (Daniel) Murray and Steven (Nancy), Michele and Michael (Kathy) Pallarito; loving grandmother of Kyle and Brett Kravitz, Kelly Murray Bray, Sean, Megan and Brendan Murray, Lindsay, Kelsay and Nicholas Pallarito, Brian, Matthew and Courtney Soule and Alyssa and Maria Pallarito and great-grandmother of Jackson Kravitz, Maddoc, Brynn, Kenna, Caelyn and Rowan Bray and Elliot Soule. Services: Funeral Service at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Dixon Cemetery in Dixon, MO. Memorial contributions to the appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Pallarito.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019