Barbara Jean Polston-Forte
Polston-Forte, Barbara Jean

76, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The beloved wife of Phil Forte for 18 years; cherished mother of Ann (Kevin) Curtis, Elizabeth Kilby-Krasnicki and Charles Krasnicki(Ann Heeger); dear step-mother of Philip (Kyle) Forte; treasured grandma of Alex, Sam (Brooke), Gracie, Faye, Charlie and Brittany (Josh). She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Frances Polston.

Barbara was a member of the National Principal Academy, she was awarded the Paul The VI Certification and co-founder of the Franciscan school in Raleigh, NC, St. Francis Catholic School. She was a teacher and principal in St. Louis, Seattle, WA, Portland, OR and Raleigh, NC. Barbara was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and talented pianist. Barbara was a true red-head.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
