Barbara Jean Saito

Saito, Barbara Jean (nee Paupart) in the Hope of Christ Resurrection on Wed., Feb. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to Thomas A. Saito; loving mother of Reiko Saito and Thomas S. (Jami R.) Saito; loving grandmother of Cynthia (Fred), Jessinette, Jeffrey, Andrew, Nicholas and David. In lieu of flowers donations in Barbara's name appreciated to James S. McDonnell - USO or Autism Speaks. Services: Memorial gathering on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m., St. Stephen Protomartyr Church, 3949 Wilmington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63116. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com GO CARDS

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
