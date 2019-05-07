Barbara Jeanne Bristow

Bristow, Barbara Jeanne (nee Schultz) May 3, 2019. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Wife of Michael E. Bristow; loving and cherished mother of Sarah Therese and Jenna Marie Bristow. Precious sister of Michael (Beth Wilson) Schultz, Carolyn (Michael) Lyons, Elizabeth (Robert) St. Clair, Judith (James) Ertle, Thomas (Bonita Tinnon) Schultz, and Marianne (Bret Kepner) Schultz. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Jane Ann Schultz, and daughterin-law of Freda and the late Leonard Bristow. Dearest aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, godmother, and friend. Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 8860 Tudor Avenue, Overland, on Thursday, May 9 at Noon, with visitation at the church, beginning at 11:00. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery that morning at 9:00. Memorials to MS Society or . Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019
