Stegen, Barbara K.

(nee Young) June 5, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Emmons and Thelma Robinson Young. Beloved wife of Wayne R. Stegen. Loving mother to Eric Stegen and Stephanie (Erik) Merker. Cherished grandmother to Mya, Rylen, Brooklyn, and Kameron. Dear sister to Terry (Marilyn) Young, Jay (Nancy) Young, and Marsha (Richard) Harrell. Special mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin, Godmother, and friend to so many.

Services: Visitation Thursday, June 11, 4-8pm, Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO 63026. (Due to current restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the building at one time. Social distancing is required and masks will be provided). Memorial Service: family only. Flowers and contributions to the American Liver Foundation are both welcome. https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/