Barbara K. Stegen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stegen, Barbara K.

(nee Young) June 5, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Emmons and Thelma Robinson Young. Beloved wife of Wayne R. Stegen. Loving mother to Eric Stegen and Stephanie (Erik) Merker. Cherished grandmother to Mya, Rylen, Brooklyn, and Kameron. Dear sister to Terry (Marilyn) Young, Jay (Nancy) Young, and Marsha (Richard) Harrell. Special mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin, Godmother, and friend to so many.

Services: Visitation Thursday, June 11, 4-8pm, Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO 63026. (Due to current restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the building at one time. Social distancing is required and masks will be provided). Memorial Service: family only. Flowers and contributions to the American Liver Foundation are both welcome. https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
(636) 343-0400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved