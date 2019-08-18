Barbara Kay "Barb" Eller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Kay "Barb" Eller.
Service Information
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
(314)-739-1133
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eller, Barbara 'Barb' Kay

82, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Loving mother of Michael (Lori) Eller, Christine Eller, Cynthia (Mike) Royce, loving grandmother, and great-grandmother. Loving sister to Jack (Zee) Lamster, and loving aunt, cousin, and many other family members and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, John Eller, and both of her parents, Henry (Bud) and Margaret Lamster (Matlock).

Services: Services will be held on August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann MO 63074. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at: https://act.alz.org/donate
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.