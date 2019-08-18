Eller, Barbara 'Barb' Kay

82, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Loving mother of Michael (Lori) Eller, Christine Eller, Cynthia (Mike) Royce, loving grandmother, and great-grandmother. Loving sister to Jack (Zee) Lamster, and loving aunt, cousin, and many other family members and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, John Eller, and both of her parents, Henry (Bud) and Margaret Lamster (Matlock).

Services: Services will be held on August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann MO 63074. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at: https://act.alz.org/donate