Barbara Livengood Tebbetts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Livengood Tebbetts.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tebbetts, Barbara Livengood

82 years of age, passed away on February 28, 2020 in Indiana. Barbara was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and Webster University. She was a member of the St. Louis Art Museum, the Symphony and a supporter of the Public Libraries.

Barbara is survived by her beloved daughter, Katherine (Rick) Lawrence of Carmel, IN; granddaughters, Rebekkah and Erika Lawrence; brother, Walter Livengood; niece, Valerie and cousins, Susie Bahowick and Jay McNaught.

Services: A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, March 28th, 2-4pm at 551 Coeur de Royale, St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorial contributions may be made to Kirkwood Public Library.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.