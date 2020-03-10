Tebbetts, Barbara Livengood

82 years of age, passed away on February 28, 2020 in Indiana. Barbara was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and Webster University. She was a member of the St. Louis Art Museum, the Symphony and a supporter of the Public Libraries.

Barbara is survived by her beloved daughter, Katherine (Rick) Lawrence of Carmel, IN; granddaughters, Rebekkah and Erika Lawrence; brother, Walter Livengood; niece, Valerie and cousins, Susie Bahowick and Jay McNaught.

Services: A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, March 28th, 2-4pm at 551 Coeur de Royale, St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorial contributions may be made to Kirkwood Public Library.