Barbara M. Lombardo (1940 - 2019)
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Obituary
Lombardo, Barbara M.

(nee Walker) Mon., Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Ray Lombardo; dear mother and mother-in-law of Pamela (Richard) Jokerst, Barbara (Patrick) Agnew and Penny (Brian) Snelson; loving grandmother of Amanda (Luke Sivertson) Jokerst, Patrick, John, Douglas and Audrey Agnew and Connor and Duncan Snelson; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by parents Codie and Pearl Walker of Overland, MO.

Services: Funeral at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
