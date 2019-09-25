Lombardo, Barbara M.

(nee Walker) Mon., Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Ray Lombardo; dear mother and mother-in-law of Pamela (Richard) Jokerst, Barbara (Patrick) Agnew and Penny (Brian) Snelson; loving grandmother of Amanda (Luke Sivertson) Jokerst, Patrick, John, Douglas and Audrey Agnew and Connor and Duncan Snelson; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by parents Codie and Pearl Walker of Overland, MO.

Services: Funeral at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

